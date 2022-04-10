Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target at C$15.79

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.79 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.14 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.64.

In other news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at C$30,098.25. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,131.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,131.93. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

