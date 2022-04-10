Analysts Set Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target at $67.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 1,207.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,164 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after buying an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 1,172,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,576. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

