Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Target Price at $16.90

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,368. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0632 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

