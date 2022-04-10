Analysts Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Price Target at $60.27

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.