Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $53.50

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $54.37.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

