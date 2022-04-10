Analysts Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Price Target at $61.45

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.52 on Thursday. Aflac has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after buying an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

