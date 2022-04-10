Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Target Price at GBX 2,712.44

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,712.44 ($35.57).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Barclays upgraded Admiral Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,061 ($40.14) to GBX 3,050 ($40.00) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.69) to GBX 2,630 ($34.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.40) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

LON ADM opened at GBX 2,573 ($33.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,752.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,980.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.76) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,451.23). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($32.17) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,274.48).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

