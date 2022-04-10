Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UpHealth.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in UpHealth by 409.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 630,207 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in UpHealth by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UpHealth stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 1,113,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,531. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

