Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $143.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.04 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $242.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Universal Display by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Display by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

