Analysts Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

TPVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $533.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.77. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

