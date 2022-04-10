Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will report $4.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.80. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $20.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.66 to $22.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.00 to $29.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.62.

Shares of SBNY traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.48. The company had a trading volume of 755,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

