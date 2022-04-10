Analysts Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE SA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold (Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

