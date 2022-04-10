Analysts Expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in iRobot by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 280,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $119.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

