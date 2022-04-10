Analysts Expect Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ earnings. Indaptus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($3.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Indaptus Therapeutics.

INDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 34,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,206. Indaptus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

In other news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

