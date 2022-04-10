Analysts Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 52.66. The company had a trading volume of 69,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.90. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.