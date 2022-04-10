Analysts Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post -$0.61 EPS

Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. 439,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,300. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $963.23 million, a P/E ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $57,211.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,553 shares of company stock worth $1,860,073. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

