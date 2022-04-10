Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). ReneSola posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

SOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 434.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 4th quarter worth $7,054,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $386.42 million, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

