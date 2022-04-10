Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.63. Renasant reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.83. The company had a trading volume of 365,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,975. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

