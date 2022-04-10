Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,901. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

