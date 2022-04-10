Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

MPW opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

