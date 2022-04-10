Analysts Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,564. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

