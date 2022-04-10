Analysts Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) will announce $100.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.02 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $89.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $407.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.07 million to $413.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $422.22 million, with estimates ranging from $406.18 million to $438.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 10,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 1,035,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

