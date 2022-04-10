Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 124.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.