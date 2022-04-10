Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.56 million. Aemetis posted sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $250.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $284.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $393.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 1,159,347 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 507,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aemetis by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 1,360,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aemetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 278,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.22. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and byproducts company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

