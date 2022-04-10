Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to report sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.35 million and the highest is $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

8X8 stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,582,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,242. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.