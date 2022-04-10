Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Analog Devices by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.