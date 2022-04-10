America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $123.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $191.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.92.

CRMT stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after buying an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

