American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will announce $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.30 million and the lowest is $27.50 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $108.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

AMSC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 253,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,912. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

