American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,329,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,180,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $132,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in American International Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 159,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,248. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

