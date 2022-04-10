American Financial Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.10. 6,045,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,626. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.