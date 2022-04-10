American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Cut to $14.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.30.

NYSE:AXL opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $773.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,850,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 428,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,797,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 581,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,217,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,476,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

