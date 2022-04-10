Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

ERC stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

