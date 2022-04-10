Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Univest Financial by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $25.44 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

