Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $8.16 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.59.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

