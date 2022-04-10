Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 46,104 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $142.53 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

