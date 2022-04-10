Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 113,114 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of Blackbaud as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Blackbaud by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Blackbaud by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,239 shares of company stock worth $999,518. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

