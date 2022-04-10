Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 279,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,616,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 5.56% of The Korea Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KF stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

