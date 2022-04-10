Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 206,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $46,266,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 50.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $72,098.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

