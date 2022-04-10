Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $9.88 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 117,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

