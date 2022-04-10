Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $8.60 Million in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.69% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at $2,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tecnoglass by 188.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $85,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

