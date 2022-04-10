Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 123,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.68% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $90.42.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

