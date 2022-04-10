Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $91.17 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Upstart by 65.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

