Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $91.17 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of -0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Upstart by 65.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
