Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ALX opened at $257.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.64. Alexander’s has a 1 year low of $246.15 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,478,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander's

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

