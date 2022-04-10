Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of AA stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

