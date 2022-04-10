Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s current price.
AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.
Shares of AA stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.30.
In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000.
About Alcoa (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
