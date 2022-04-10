Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY22 guidance at $2.90-2.95 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACI opened at $35.28 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

