Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.27. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $10.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.20. The stock had a trading volume of 905,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,231. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.45 and a 200-day moving average of $273.78. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

