AGF Investments LLC Sells 384 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.