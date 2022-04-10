AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $545.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $367.00 and a 52 week high of $548.97.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

