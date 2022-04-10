AGF Investments LLC Sells 212 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 432.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

