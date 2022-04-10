AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $48,815,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COO opened at $411.45 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.51 and a 200 day moving average of $406.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COO. Stephens increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

